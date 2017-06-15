Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ to Be Adapted Into a Book Series

Black Mirror fans will soon have another format to indulge in their favorite stories.

According to Newsweek, Penguin Random house announced Tuesday that an original book series — inspired by the anthology television series — would be released.

The first of three volumes will be published in February 2018.

“All-new Black Mirror stories from exciting authors — that’s a joyous prospect,” said Charlie Brooker, series creator, writer and an executive producer on the science-fiction show. Brooker will also edit the book series.

“They’re appearing in a high-tech new format known as a ‘book.’ Apparently you just have to glance at some sort of ‘ink code’ printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we’ll see,” Brooker joked.

Black Mirror first aired on a channel in the U.K. in 2011, with the first two seasons airing through 2014. The next year, Netflix announced it would release twelve new episodes in two seasons as a Netflix original series.

Season three premiered in October of last year and it was revealed that Jodie Foster would direct season four.

As an anthology series, each episode stands alone as its own narrative and, as Netflix describes, “taps into our collective unease with the modern world,” and “explores themes of contemporary techno-paranoia.”

