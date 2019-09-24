‘NCIS’: Ziva’s Storyline Will Be a ‘Bookend’ for the Character

NCIS Season 17 is right around the corner, and one thing fans know for sure about the upcoming season is that Ziva — played by Cote de Pablo — is returning for a handful of episodes. Now, in an exclusive conversation with series executive producers Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder, ET reports that the bosses say Ziva‘s storyline in the new season will be a “bookend” for the character.

When asked if they are “looking at Ziva’s journey this season as a full-circle moment,” Binder replied, “Yes, as a matter of fact. There will be a very large full circle when all is said and done. It will be emotionally obvious. It will be for a lot of characters, not just Ziva. There’s a big bookend here. When you see the B-side, you will know instantly what the A-side was.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair were also asked if “the door open where [Ziva] could appear in more episodes this season,” or if they have “had conversations about” that.

I will say that, because we’re in the middle of the season and moving fast, all of these things are planned out far in advance. So, our plan right now is our plan,” Binder responded. “We’ve always been a show that thinks quickly on our feet and adapts to change, so I can’t give you anything definitive except that we’ve planned ahead and yet we’re also very nimble. If the opportunity presents itself, which it often does in this show…

“Many times we’re cruising to the last four episodes and creating our world because things have changed and we’re changing what we’re doing,” he continued. “We have a plan right now and it could change. Or it may not. We’ll see how the reception is and what our writers come up with if… watching [these episodes] sparks new ideas. But, we’re a fluid, nimble show for sure.”

#NCIS is returning… and we’re not the only one. Don’t miss the supercharged season premiere this Tuesday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/9Sbn8u4QnV — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 21, 2019

Regarding what else fans can expect for Season 17, Cardea explained, “Some of our other characters are going to go find out new things about each other, certainly Kasie (Diona Reasonover), who is the newest member of our cast. We also advance the relationships amongst our existing characters.”

Binder then added, “We’re keeping our eye on Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We’ve gone down this path once before and if we go down it again, we want to make sure that it’s worth going down. But we’re definitely spending a lot of time thinking about it. We also hope to have some surprises in store for you. We had a season finale that set the bar high. We’re working hard to try and top ourselves.”

NCIS returns tonight, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS