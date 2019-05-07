‘NCIS’ Team Uncovers Dangerous Government Conspiracy in New Episode Photos

The truth behind the mysterious government bank account funding a vigilante group will be revealed in tonight’s NCIS, featuring the return of some familiar faces.

The CBS crime procedural will conclude their two-part social case started last week, as the team races to find the mastermind behind the dangerous group working outside of the law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But could the person responsible for the secret group be one of their own? Take a look at new photos from “… And Executioner” below.

On the Case

Last week’s episode, titled “Judge, Jury…” ended with the team uncovering a secret government account that financed a vigilante group within the organization to take the law into their own hands.

The final shocking moments saw Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) arrive at the home of their CIA contact and find him dead, with Leon’s treacherous ex-girlfriend standing there, claiming things are not what they seem. What we do know if that dangerous people are out there, and they are coming for Gibbs.

In this photo we see Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) meeting with the judge from their previous case. Could he have something to do with the conspiracy?

Partnering Up

Bishop and Torres are constantly thrown together and have proven to work well in their investigations. We have seen them getting closer this season, though his attitude has stopped them from getting close.

Could Bishop and Torres get together before the end of the season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Judge Connection

Judge Milo (Mike Farrell) seemed very affected by the fact a legal loophole got a very dangerous serial killer out of prison. Given that the man was killed by the vigilante group just a few hours after leaving his courtroom, could the judge be caught in the middle of the conspiracy?

It seems like many powerful people may have their hands in this particular cookie jar.

McGee Returns

Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) gave fans quite a scare last week when he was seen taking a job interview in Silicon Valley, but we are glad it was only an undercover mission.

His work in the company helped the team uncover the vigilante group bank account, and despite getting caught and mysteriously freed thanks to Gibbs’ influence, he is back at work ready to take on the mystery of the group with the rest of the team.

Getting the Truth

Bishop makes sure no stone is left unturned in her quest for the truth, but we are still waiting for some clarification on the Ziva situation.

It’s been a few episodes since Bishop was seemingly contacted by Ziva (Cote de Pablo) asking to keep the secret about her possibly still being alive, and while we are intrigued by the current storyline, we are ready for more answers about the beloved NCIS character. Could we get more clues to the truth soon?

Rivals Reunite

Tonight’s episode will also see the return of a powerful government leader, possibly facing consequences after the discovery of the vigilante group.

Secretary of Defense Wynn Crawford (Mitch Pileggi) previously appeared on the show and butted heads with Gibbs when the team got too close with another investigation. Could he be the person responsible for all the deaths the vigilante group has orchestrated?

What About Gibbs?

NCIS co-showrunner Steven Binder promised Tuesday that tonight’s episode will reveal a game-changing truth about Gibbs that will lead to major consequences for himself and the team.

We are not ready to see our usually even-tempered leader possibly breaking down after the reveal occurs, but does it have to do with the case? Could he have been the mastermind behind the operation all along?

Aftermath

Binder added in his conversation with TVLine that it’ll take some time for the team to move past the big Gibbs news.

“I’ll let you wait to see what that reveal is, but it’s going to change the whole team dynamic in a way,” he said. “There will be this sort of fallout as the team reconciles this ‘new Gibbs’ that they didn’t really know existed.”

Powers that Be

So far we have seen Vance and Gibbs as the pillars of justice on NCIS, but could we get to see another side of them on tonight’s episode?

The vigilante group must not have been a secret for everyone, so how far does the secret go? Will our heroes stay heroes after this week’s episode?

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.