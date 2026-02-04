‘NCIS: Sydney’: Mavournee Hazel Weighs in on Blue Rejoining the Team Following Backstory Reveal (Exclusive)

NCIS: Sydney’s third season introduced a surprising backstory for Bluebird, and Mavournee Hazel spoke to PopCulture.com about her rejoining the team.

At the start of the new season, it was discovered that Hazel’s Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson wasn’t exactly who she said she was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue, whose real name is Faith Mullens, and her brother, Eli, were raised in a cult, where their father died trying to escape. She briefly leaves the team after she’s lured back by a woman to help Eli, who is being manipulated by the cult. It took some time for Blue to get back on the team, and even though things seem to be good, her relationship with everyone, especially JD and Mackey, is a bit strained. And it’s not just going away so easily.

Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson in NCIS: Sydney episode 6, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

“It’s in Blue’s nature to constantly, even if she wasn’t on probation, she’d be trying to prove herself for so many different reasons,” Hazel explained. “But, yeah, it’s definitely been a big theme for her, especially earlier this season, of just trying to one-up Trigger and prove herself. And then, as the season progresses, I think she really finds a not-a-sweet-spot on the team again. One that really complements Trigger. We kind of work side by side. They really complement each other.”

Even though Blue’s relationship with the team may be strained, Hazel’s relationship with her castmates is the complete opposite. She recalled how, during Season 1, “everyone would laugh.” She continued, “I think that’s the problem. A lot of the time, I tend to break a lot of people. The serious stuff is fine. I feel like we’re all locked in. It’s when I do something, and most of the time, they don’t choose those takes anyway. We’re just too out of it. But doing the classic Blue-isms is hard sometimes because everyone just laughs.”

L-R: Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 7, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Hazel has shared that she is closest to co-stars Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance, and even though Blue’s relationship may not be all that great with Mackey and JD, the same cannot be said in real life. “There’s an episode coming up, which was so much fun, and I remember Liv and Todd were standing behind me, and I had to deliver all these lines, look back to them, deliver all these lines, look back to them,” Hazel explained. “And every time I looked back, Todd’s face started normal, and then it got a bit smiler, and then he was like about to wet himself, and then I turned back around, and he was gone, like, someone else was standing in his eyeline. That’s the hardest.”

It’s an interesting time in Blue’s life right now, and it can be assumed that more complications will be on the way as she continues to find her footing on the team once again. At the very least, things are not as complicated off-screen, so that’s nice for Hazel. New episodes of NCIS: Sydney return on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.