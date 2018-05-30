‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Weighs in on ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation, Reveals Nazi Photo

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has weighed in on ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne and Roseanne Barr’s history of controversial posts.

Following the ABC announcement that the Roseanne revival would not be returning for its previously announced second season after the star of the series tweeted racially insensitive statements, Pauley Perrette has given her two cents on the incident.

“Old adage: ‘A sober mans thoughts are a drunk mans words’ so ‘A racist gals thoughts are Ambien’s words’ Sorry #Roseanne Too much. And this?” Perrette, who recently bid farewell to her NCIS character Abby Sciuto, tweeted.

Perrette also referenced Barr’s history of controversy, including a picture of a 2009 photoshoot for Heeb magazine, a satirical Jewish publication. According to the article she appeared in, Barr had asked to be photographed as Hitler, with the publication stating that Barr had told them she “may, in fact, be the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler, whom she has requested to be dressed as for her Heeb photo shoot,” according to PEOPLE.

Barr later defended the photoshoot, claiming that tragedies like the Holocaust have become too common.

On Tuesday morning, Barr took to Twitter to claim in a now deleted tweet that former Obama aide Valerie Jarette was the offspring of “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized and left Twitter following swift backlash, though the damage had already been done, and just over an hour after issuing her apology, President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced that the network had cancelled the successful series as a result of Barr’s “abhorrent, repugnant” Twitter statement.

The severing of ties was quick, with the sitcom disappearing from ABC’s press site just an hour after the cancellation announcement was made. The network also announced that it would be suspending the series’ For Your Consideration Emmy campaign for the 2018 awards season.

Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, also severed ties with the comedian, issuing a statement in which they claimed they were “greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet” that was “antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency.”

On Tuesday night, Barr broke her Twitter hiatus and her silence on the controversy, suggesting that her tweet was a result of sleeping pills.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” she tweeted. “It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

The tweet has since been deleted.