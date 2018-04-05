‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Posts Shirtless Bicep Photo: ‘Girl Strong’

Pauley Perrette is flexing her muscles for the camera.

The NCIS actress, who stars as forensic specialist Abby Sciuto, flaunted her impressive “girl strong” bicep in a photo on Twitter early Thursday morning.

“Yeah, that’s my bicep,” Perrette wrote in the close-up shot, adding a smiley face and a #GirlStrong emoji.

Fans responded with awe and delight to the photo.

“I’m scared of you LOL,” one person wrote.

“Remind me never to cross you!!!” another said.

Although it’s obvious Perrette could hold her own in a one-on-one matchup, in February the 49-year-old actress opened up about a scary incident from her past, saying she was frightened for her life after a homeless man who allegedly attacked her in 2015 was freed from a state psychiatric institution.

“It changed my life forever,” Perrette told Los Angeles’ Fox 11 in February. “I don’t walk outside my house. I think it’s entirely possible that the next word I hear about this guy is that he’ll kill a female.”

The actress said the district attorney notified her of David Merck’s release from Patton State Hospital, Page Six reports.

Merck allegedly attacked Perrette in November 2015, repeatedly punching her and telling her he was going to kill her. The actress said the incident left her “shaken and traumatized.”

Merck was charged with false imprisonment by violence, felony assault and making a criminal threat against the actress. He pleaded not guilty, but was deemed incompetent to stand trial. A judge ruled in October 2016 that Merck be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Police told Fox 11 that until and unless Merck commits another crime, they cannot legally take any action against him, and locals interviewed by the station were divided on whether he seemed like a threat at this point.

“There were a lot of feelings and a lot of emotions, but I feel like at the end of it all, as strange as it sounds, if that incident had to happen in the universe, I feel like it had to be me. I feel like it was supposed to be me somehow because I have a lot of experience working with the homeless, working with the mentally ill. This instance, de-escalation that had to happen right then,” Perrette previously said.

The actress made headlines at the end of 2017 when it was announced she would be exiting the show after 15 years.

Because producers were aware of the star’s departure from the beginning, George Schenck and Frank Cardea teased that the character will receive a “special send-off.”

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” Schenck and Cardea told Deadline in October. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

Abby has gone through a makeover in her final season, and with the season finale expected in the spring, fans continue to be unprepared to say goodbye to a favorite character.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.