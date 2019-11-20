‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Team Becomes Embroiled in International Incident on Tonight’s Episode

A sneak peak of the newest episode of NCIS: New Orleans is here, and in it we see Sebastian calling the NCIS team to help with a kidnapping case. The clip shows Pride talking to a dignitary from Thailand after her son goes music from a local music venue. “These first few hours are critical. What can you tell me about the threats you’ve received in your home country?” he asks.

It’s hard to decipher many more details of the episode, titled “The Order of the Mongoose,” but it comes at a very emotional time for the team. Two episodes ago, the show lost Christopher LaSalle when he was killed on a mission to avenge his brother’s death.

He followed the trail of a drug ring to Alabama where he believed he’d find the people responsible for his brother’s death. Once there, a woman leds LaSalle into a cabin where his brother was killed. As LaSalle was touching the blood-stained floor, a gunman barged in. LaSalle pushed the woman out of the way and attacked the shooter. During the altercation, LaSalle was shot several times.

Pride arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and had LaSalle airlifted to the hospital. After undergoing surgery, he died on the hospital bed.

“The show has been so good to me over the years. It exceeded my expectations and goals, but this job isn’t easy for me. There’s a lot of priorities in my life that get sacrificed for me to be here,” Lucas Black, who played LaSalle, told TVLine. “It’s time for me to focus on those priorities in my life.”

In last week’s episode, on the heels of Lasalle’s shocking death, his colleagues Gregorio and Lund are seen going through LaSalle’s files.

“What are we going to do?” Gregorio asked. “It’s like we’re missing a limb.”

“It’s only been a couple of weeks. It takes time to accept a loss,” Hannah replied. “We’re going to find a new normal eventually.”

Fans got some other big news about the show this week when it was announced that it will be changing time slots in 2020. The new series FBI: Most Wanted will take over NCIS: New Orleans’ current spot, and NCIS: New Orleans will move to Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

Until then new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans air on CBS on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.