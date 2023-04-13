One 'NCIS' Guest Star Has Appeared in All Four Shows

The NCIS franchise has been around for two decades and 43 combined seasons, and only now has an actor appeared in all four iterations as a different character. Kurt Yaeger's appearance in the latest episode of NCIS: Hawai'i marks a milestone in the long-running Navy franchise, and it's pretty remarkable.

Variety reports that Kurt Yaeger, whose first appearance in the franchise was in a 2014 episode of NCIS as a former marine sergeant who lost the use of his legs after an accident, is believed to be the first actor who has appeared in all four shows in different roles. Talking about the achievement, CBS talent and casting executive VP Claudia Lyon called Yaeger unique.

"Given how long these franchises have been in existence, there will inevitably be some crossover with actors," Lyon explained. "We don't have statistics on how often that happens, but I wouldn't be surprised. There are many actors out there who do one or two of them. But what makes Kurt unique is that he's done all four."

After his role on NCIS, Kurt Yaeger went on to have a five-episode arc on NCIS: Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017, where he played military vet Sullivan, a leg amputee who turned out to be a rogue CIA officer seeking revenge against Daniela Ruah's Kensi Blye. Flash forward to 2019, when Yaeger played a law enforcement officer with a life-altering injury on NCIS: New Orleans.

Yaeger, who lost part of his leg after a motorbike accident in 2006, has used his disability to help others, really advocating for the opportunities to not always play a disabled character even while disabled. His role on NCIS: Hawai'i as the father of Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant, Msgt. Strand, has nothing to do with disability.

"The NCIS: Hawai'i character has nothing to do with disabilities," Kurt Yaeger shared. "It's starting to change where people are like, 'Well, you can play any character.' I've always been able to play any character. 95% of acting is from the chest up!"

It's an impressive feat to appear on all four NCIS shows and portray a different character each time. While Kurt Yaeger is able to add another role to his growing resume, he is also able to add that he can play any character, with or without a disability, which is saying quite a lot. It opens the doors to others who think they can only play a certain type of character because of their disability, and Yaeger is proof that nothing can tie you down.