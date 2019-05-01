‘NCIS’: Is McGee Leaving the Show?

Is NCIS preparing to say goodbye to Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee?

The latest episode of the CBS crime procedural revolved mostly around the team accidentally solving a cold case with new DNA, leading to a tense-filled court battle to ensure the suspect would not walk away from justice.

While the first hour of a two-week special case for the series took much of the attention, the hour also followed as McGee jetted away from the NCIS headquarters in order to take a meeting with a Silicon Valley company eager to offer him a new job.

During “Judge, Jury…,” Kasie (Diona Reasonover) expresses her stress about having to testify in the case of the week, when she wonders where McGee is. The rest of the team seems to believe he is with his family, but the show shifts to the agent’s meeting with splendifida, the Silicon Valley tech company that previously offered him a job.

McGee admits to the HR representative he has not made his mind about accepting the job, but chose to open spend a few days in the offices to figure out if he would be a good fit.

However, McGee’s reasons for going on the trip are later revealed to be tied to an NCIS investigation, as Vance (Rocky Carroll) reveals McGee is acting as an “inside man” at the tech company to find information on a Pentagon-related conspiracy theory.

While McGee’s intentions for the trip were related to NCIS business, he seems to be enjoying the perks of the Silicon Valley lifestyle.

Later on, things take a stressful turn after McGee sneaks into the company’s archives to find evidence for the conspiracy but is interrupted by the representative. When he walks away, he mistakenly leaves the computer logged on and the woman takes a look.

McGee later tells Gibbs, Vance and a CIA agent that he found evidence of an offshore account that was closed after the money was taken out. Before he could keep doing his investigation, the company’s security team arrested him.

The episode’s cases collide when the team has to rely on the company’s data in order to solve their murder of the week. After a convincing call from Gibbs, the company released McGee from custody and helped them solve the murder, while also uncovering a major government conspiracy.

Could NCIS be setting up McGee’s exit? Despite some hints in the story, it appears that McGee will be staying put for now.

A recent episode revealing McGee’s backstory also revealed he did not always dream of being a member of NCIS. “Once Upon a Tim,” showed earlier this season that he had different dreams than joining the navy, but he decided to give them up and enlist in order to please his demanding father.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.