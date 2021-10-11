NCIS: Hawai’i fans will be excited to learn that the new crime procedural has received a full-season order at CBS. Deadline reports that is still unknown exactly how many episodes the first season of will run for, but that the details could be ironed out soon. Notably, NCIS: Hawai’i is not the only freshman series to get a full-season order, as FBI: International was also picked up for more episodes.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, in a statement shared by Deadline. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey as special agent Jane Tennant, the first woman to run the Pearl Harbor branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The series also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan. NCIS: Hawai’i marks the overall fourth show of the NCIS franchise, following the original, NCIS: Los Angeles, and the recently canceled NCIS: New Orleans.

In a recent interview with CBS NY, Lachey spoke about the new show and exclaimed that it has been “an honor to play” Tennant. “There are females in NCIS out there so I love this, you know starting to make it the norm,” she said. “For qualities that I love, I love that she doesn’t take no for an answer. She will continue to strive for what she wants in a male-dominated profession and at the same time, do it with grace. She’s a great mom too. She always, always has her kids in the front of her mind even when she’s at work.”

Lachey continued, “She’s leading 44 special agents but she’s always thinking about her kids and always puts them first. She has a love of country and she honors her country. At the same time at the end of the day, she’s a vulnerable woman who just wants to love. There’s a lot about her I love and that’s why I fell in love with this character. When I got the job I completely broke down because I said to myself, I can do this, I am her, I believe in her, I know what she stands for. I felt like this is me.” NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.