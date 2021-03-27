'NCIS': First Look at Katrina Law's New Character

✖

There's a new individual headed for the NCIS team. In early March, it was reported that Katrina Law would be joining the CBS series in a recurring role. She will play NCIS REACT special agent Jessica Knight. On Instagram, NCIS star Brian Dietzen shared a photo of himself on set with Law, giving fans their first look at the new character.

Dietzen shared a photo of himself, Law, and co-star Emily Wickersham on the set of the CBS procedural. He captioned the post by writing that he was enjoying filming with his co-stars, particularly as they made the most of their Friday morning. He wrote, "Friday fun fact: When you spend a Friday morning delivering copious amounts of medical exposition, it’s made much easier if you have @emilywickersham and @katrinalaw as scene partners." His post came shortly after it was officially announced that Law would be joining NCIS in a recurring role.

On March 10, Deadline reported that Law would be joining Season 18 of NCIS, which is currently airing. She will play special agent Knight, who is a specialist when it comes to hostage negotiations. The character is also described as being able to handle daily high-risk operations. Knight is married to her husband, who is a stay-at-home dad to their young son. Law will appear on the last two episodes of the current season of NCIS. While she has been cast in a recurring role, there is an option for her to become a series regular if the show is renewed for an additional season.

This casting news comes shortly after one of the stars of the show departed. Maria Bello, who played Jack Sloane, left the series, with her final episode airing in early March. Bello originally joined the show in 2017. In July of 2020, it was reported that she was leaving the series. Although, she did come back for a few episodes in Season 18 in order to wrap up her character's story. On Instagram, Bello penned a moving message about her time on NCIS, writing alongside a slew of photos of herself and her co-stars, "And that’s a wrap for Jack Sloane @ncis_cbs !!! I’ve learned many things on this journey for the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community. I’ve learned that the woman I am enjoys process over product. I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.