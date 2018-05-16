‘NCIS’ Fans Weep During First Episode Without Pauley Perrette

NCIS aired its first episode without actress Pauley Perrette on Tuesday night, and fans were not processing things well.

Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on the CBS drama, exited the series after the May 8 episode. Along with her, actor Duane Henry also departed the series.

Even before the episode began, fans were dreading experiencing an NCIS episode without the beloved longtime star.

Settling in to watch #NCIS without Abby. Obviously won’t be the same… but, you know, change happens. Have to look forward. Abby, be well, do well, do good.❤️ — Grandma Chris (@ChrisAKAtwsm) May 15, 2018

As the episode began, things did not get any easier. The episode opens with a glum scene of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) attending a friend's funeral. The emotional start was just too much for some fans to deal with.

As the episode began, things did not get any easier. The episode opens with a glum scene of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) attending a friend’s funeral. The emotional start was just too much for some fans to deal with.

"It's been almost 10 minutes of NCIS, and I already miss Abby and Reeves," one fan wrote.

It’s been almost 10 minutes of NCIS and I already miss Abby @PauleyP and Reeves #NCIS @NCIS_CBS — abpf91@yahoo.com (@abpf91) May 16, 2018

Things hit their peak when several agents were shown talking about how much they miss Abby while standing in her laboratory.

One agent notes that Abby was more than just any co-worker, she was “like a goth unicorn.” They then discuss why they were so torn up over her exit and the death of Henry’s character, Clayton Reeves. They determine that it was because the pair was like family to them.

Dr. Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) then interrupts, telling the team she ordered them to spend some alone time processing their feelings. They ignore her advice and leave the room.

Fans felt similarly to the group. Many chimed in that the simpnle sight of Abby’s lab was heartbreaking to see without her in it.

Fans felt similarly to the group. Many chimed in that the simpnle sight of Abby's lab was heartbreaking to see without her in it.

Every time I see Abby’s Lab now I think of Abby!! Damn, I miss her very much already!! @NCIS_CBS #NCIS — Wesley Coughlan (@WesleyCoughlan) May 16, 2018

The rest of the episode sees the team moving past the exits through therapy sessions with Sloane. They also juggle a case involving the attempted murder of Gibb’s close friend.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

