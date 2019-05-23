‘NCIS’: Does Mark Harmon’s Wife Want Him to Leave the Show?

Could Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, be pressuring the NCIS star to say goodbye to this lead role on the CBS series?

Tabloid reports have surfaced recently claiming the rigorous filming schedule for the CBS crime procedural have been a “source of contention” for the couple as Harmon serves as the lead and an executive producer.

According to a source speaking with Star, Harmon’s busy work schedule has resulted in him “neglecting” his wife of more than three decades and their two sons.

“Pam would love it if Mark retired,” the alleged source told the magazine.

Despite Dawber’s attempts to motivate her husband to stop working, the outlet wrote Harmon is a “stickler for routine” and enjoys the idea of “his bank account growing” too much to leave the series, which is set to wrap up its 16th season Tuesday.

Gossip Cop recently debunked the salacious rumor, speaking with another source who assured the publication that Dawber is completely supportive of Harmon’s iconic role as Leroy Gibbs on NCIS.

The source also doubled down on the rumors claiming claiming the show’s schedule has not caused issues in the couple’s marriage.

The resurgence of rumors surrounding Harmon’s status on NCIS comes as Leroy Gibbs considered retirement in Season 16’s penultimate episode, after the emotional baggage of the latest case got to be too much for him.

The season finale episode, titled “Daughters” and set to air tonight, will likely see Gibbs fighting his conflicting emotions once again, as he helps to stop an opioid crisis that affects a close friend’s daughter. Harmon also recently signed a new deal to return for the CBS drama series’ already-ordered 17th season.

Harmon also recently opened up about his 31-year marriage to Dawber to PEOPLE back in February, when he revealed their differences makes their relationship stronger. At the time he cited an instance early in their relationship when she counseled him against going for the role of Freddy Shoope in the 1987 hit comedy, Summer School.

“I wanted to do it just because I was excited to work with [director] Carl Reiner,” he told the outlet. “That was a game changer for me, like, ‘He thinks I can do this?!’ and that meant a lot. But Pam said, ‘Don’t do that. Don’t do this movie.’ We don’t generally like the same thing, and that’s been healthy for us, actually.”

“I’m proud to be married, and I’m proud of who I’m married to. I’m just so proud of her,” he added at the time.

Looks like Gibbs will be sticking around NCIS for a long time to come. The NCIS Season 16 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The show has already been renewed for Season 17, coming fall 2019 to CBS.