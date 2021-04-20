'NCIS' Brings in 'Scarface' Star for Family Reunion With Torres

✖

NCIS is setting up a big family reunion for Wilmer Valderrama's Special Agent Nick Torres, bringing in a Scarface star to play a long-lost relative. In Tuesday's episode of NCIS, actor Steven Bauer will make an appearance, playing Torres' father, Miguel. According to TV Insider, the men — who've not seen one another since Miguel walked out on his family when Torres was a child — will come face to face while Torres investigated the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant.

Bauer has been a professional actor since the late '70s, and is most well-known for playing Tony Montana's (Al Pachino) best friend Manny Ribera in Scarface. Ribera walks alongside the drug kingpin on his rise to becoming Miami's most notorious cocaine dealer, but eventually finds himself on Montana's bad side. Bauer has starred in a number of other high-profile films over the years, such as Raising Cain, Primal Fear, and Traffic. Bauer is also no stranger to TV work, having appeared in many different series, including Hill Street Blues, Walker, Texas Ranger, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Tomorrow, Tuesday night I reunite with my dear friend @thestevenbauer .. hey papá? Shall we?.. y’all aren’t ready! This is gonna be a tough day for Torres.#NCIS pic.twitter.com/Hy1nj4VXpY — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) April 19, 2021

Valderrama has been playing Torres on NCIS since 2016 and has become a fan-favorite star of the crime procedural franchise. In a previous interview with Daily Actor, he spoke about when he found out that he'd landed the role and how excited he was to join the series. "I was really humbled, you know? I was really humbled and really flattered that they had given me a call to join the cast," he said.

Valderrama went on to share that he landed the role while finishing a couple of other series, and it came as another series he had in the works was canceled. "I just finished Minority Report and literally in the middle of wrapping From Dusk Till Dawn in Albuquerque, New Mexico," he said. "I landed in Los Angeles and I finished this pilot called Four Stars for CBS Studios, the pilot didn’t move forward, but I was really flattered and really honored that they saw my performance on the pilot and they invited me to join the cast of the show to kind of maybe take an NCIS to a whole different dimension."

Finally, Valderrama also praised the opportunity to star opposite NCIS lead actor Mark Harmon, saying, "So, I was excited by the opportunity. I was humbled that I could work with Mark Harmon because I just respect that guy so much. What that show has done for television has been really, really groundbreaking and it’s not slowing down, which to me is it was super exciting."