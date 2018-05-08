NBC Renews ‘Good Girls’ for Season 2

NBC renewed Good Girls for a second season on Monday, following the show’s successful 10-episode freshman run.

According to Variety, the show averaged a 1.5 18-49 rating and 6.1 million viewers in Live+7 viewing for its first season.

The series stars Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks, Parks and Recreation‘s Retta and The DUFF‘s Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who decide to get rich quick by robbing a grocery store. They quickly learn the criminal lifestyle is not as easy as it sounds.

The rest of the cast includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. It was created by Grey’s Anatomy writer Jenna Bans, with Dean Parisot, Jeannine Renshaw and Mark Wilding as co-executive producers.

In an interview with TV Line after the cliffhanger season one finale aired last month, Bans said she already pitched her idea for a second season.

“We just pitched Season 2 to [NBC’s] Powers That Be on Friday and everyone seemed really engaged and enthusiastic about it,” Bans said.

She continued, “We’re pretty excited about the places we’re taking these three women… It’s a darkly funny mix of the unexpected and also certain things our audience seems to be craving.”

Retta also told TV Line that fans would be “pissed” if the show was not renewed. Plus, the show’s cast built a strong rapport during filming.

“We all worked really hard to make this show something special,” Whitman added.

“These women obviously are doing very radical things, and we’re not saying get your power back by robbing a grocery store by any means, but I think it’s just sort of the idea that you put yourself on auto pilot and you sort of haven’t been paying attention to your own life, and sort of checking in with yourself and making sure that you do feel powerful and that you’re happy and just taking control of your own life again,” Hendricks said of the Good Girls characters in a February interview.

NBC also put in two series orders on Monday, both to new dramas.

The Enemy Within stars Morris Chestnut (Rosewood) as a FBI agent who goes against his better judgement and enlists the most notorious traitor in American history to help him solve notorious criminals and spies. It was written by Ken Woodruff.

The Village is a new ensemble drama set in a Brooklyn apartment building where residents have built bonds, despite their unique backgrounds. Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, and Grace Van Dien star.

Last week, NBC put in a series order for the pilot New Amsterdam, a medical drama starring The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold.

Photo credit: NBC