NBC Just Greenlit a New Show From ‘Today’ Star Jenna Bush Hager and ‘Quantico’ Creator Josh Safran

NBC has greenlit a new drama from TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle‘s Jenna Bush Hager and Quantico creator Josh Safran for Universal Television.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the network ordered Protection as its second pilot of the season, a drama written and executive produced by Safran and executive produced by Bush Hager and her executive Ben Spector as part of the TODAY star’s first-look deal with Universal Studio Group for her Thousand Voices production company.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The official logline for Protection reads, “When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin.”

“Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code,” the logline continues.

This marks Bush Hager’s first foray into scripted television.

This marks the second pilot order from NBC this year, with a reboot of The Rockford Files also being greenlit on Tuesday.

THE ROCKFORD FILES — James Garner as Jim Rockford, Noah Beery Jr. as Joseph ‘Rocky’ Rockford (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Rockford Files is a contemporary update on the classic series written by Mike Daniels, as per Deadline. “Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles,” the logline reads. “It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

The classic Stephen J. Cannell series starring James Garner ran on NBC for six seasons from 1974 to 1980. Garner played the wrongfully convicted ex-con turned private investigator Jim Rockford, who lived in a trailer in a beach parking lot and used his ex-con buddies to help him solve crimes.

The series also starred Noah Beery Jr, Joe Santos, Gretchen Corbett and Stuart Margolin. The original Rockford Files received 18 Emmy nominations and five wins during its run, including that for Outstanding Drama Series.