NBC Developing ‘Nancy Drew’ TV Series

Nancy Drew is trying, once again, to find her way to the small screen. NBC is currently producing a TV series based on the popular children’s books of the same name.

According to Deadline, producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are giving their Nancy Drew pilot a second try on a new network. After CBS passed on the Nancy Drew pilot in 2016, the creators have gone back to the drawing board.

Along with Dan Jinks and CBS TV Studios, the creative team has re-developed the concept and come up with a brand new idea. The report states that the new version of Nancy Drew heading to NBC is completely different from the one that was let go at CBS.

Nancy Drew was close to nabbing a series order from CBS last year, but the network opted to go with Phelan and Rater’s other pilot, Doubt. That decision may not have been the best one, as Doubt was canceled after just a couple of episodes.

‘We did a pilot and we tried to forget about it but we couldn’t; we loved the characters so much,” Rater said. “But we knew that we had to come up with a different way to go about it.”

The new series is about Nancy Dew getting back with her childhood girlfriends as they are now women in their 40s or 50s. They need to get over bad blood from the past in order to solve new mysteries.

