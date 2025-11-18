Music Icon Returning as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest for First Time Since 1987

Fans of one pop icon won’t need to “Turn Back Time” any longer after she makes her first appearance on Saturday Night Live in almost 40 years.

Music legend Cher will be the musical guest on SNL just before Christmas.

The Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy-winning artist will appear alongside episode host Ariana Grande for the December 20th episode of the long-running live comedy series, which is currently in its 51st season.

Her last appearance on SNL was 38 years ago in 1987, in the episode that aired the week of Thanksgiving.

While Cher has appeared on SNL a few times in years since, like a cameo in a 2011 episode and an appearance on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert earlier this year, she has not appeared as a musical guest again until now.

Grande, of course, is hosting in promotion for her new movie Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters this week and will no doubt be a box-office juggernaut all throughout the holiday season.

Other hosts to close out the year on SNL include Melissa McCarthy and Josh O’Connor. O’Connor is having himself a banner year, riding the hype of his starring role in last year’s Challengers into three major films this year, including the upcoming Knives Out sequel Wake Up Dead Man. McCarthy and O’Connor will be joined by singer-songwriter Dijon and pop singer Lily Allen respectively.