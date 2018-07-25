‘Murphy Brown’ Revival: Meet New and Old Cast Members

Murphy Brown is headed back to TV, and we now have our first glimpses at the main cast.

CBS released a load of new photos of the cast in character in most solo and group configurations.

There are some familiar faces that fans will be thrilled to see back in action, but there are also several newcomers that will be added into the mix. While some of these parts are completely new, some have surprising connection to eh show’s original 10-season run.

Scroll through to see the first looks at all of Murphy Brown‘s main characters.

Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown

The titular character of Murphy Brown is back and is ready to roll!

Candice Bergen is back in style rocking one of her trademark blazers. She’ll surely be wearing it as she rejoins the world of TV news.

Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg

Grant Shaud is back as Miles Silverberg with his signature suit, tie and glasses look.

Miles is back alongside Murphy, who will be sure to put him in his place even after all these years. Based in the first look trailer, he is ready to jump back into the news grind after a not-so-stellar stint at The View.

Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood

Faith Ford’s Corky Sherwood is also back for the revival and she is just as perky as ever.

Her fashion choices are just as loud as her original Murphy Brown stint, and her personality seems to be just as energetic. She has spent her years away from FYI as a morning show host, but she is now ready to reunite with Murphy and company.

Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana

Joe Regalbuto is returning as fan-favorite reporter Frank Fontana.

He is striking a bit of a casual look here compared to his colleagues, begging the question of if he’ll returning to onscreen work on the gang’s new show. In the preview trailer, he rants about his frustrations about the acceptance of white collar Nazis, showing he still has an investigative fire within him.

Jake McDorman as Avery Brown

Jake McDorman is a new face, but his character is far from new.

He’s playing Murphy’s son Avery, who is all grown up in the revival. No word on how exactly he fits into the revival’s plot, but he will surely be a major component.

Nik Dodani as Pat Patel

Nik Dodani is a newcomer to the cast, as he will be playing Pat Patel.

Pat will fill the “millenial” stereotype role, helping Murphy and the crew get update-to-date with modern technology.

Tyne Daly as Phyllis

The final new addition to the main cast is Tyne Daly’s Phyllis, but the character has strong ties to the show’s original run.

Phyllis is the sister of Phil the bar owner, who was played by the now-deceased Pat Corley. Phyllis takes over the bar that serves as a key meeting spot for the news crew.

Cast Photo

Aside from all these solo shots, the Murphy Brown cast also united for a cast photo, as shown above.

No matter what faces are back and what faces are new, the show’s welcome return will surely be filled with just as many laughs as the original run.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.