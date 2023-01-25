Morning Show Adds 2 New 'EXTRA' Anchors to Lineup

Two reporters from the syndicated celebrity news show Extra are picking up a new job on an L.A.-based morning show. According to a report by Deadline, Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers will soon be the co-anchors on Good Day L.A., the early-morning show on the Fox 11 station. They will continue to report for Extra as well.

Good Day L.A. runs all morning in the southern California area, but Robert and Lahmers will be handling the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT portion of the show. The first two hours are hosted by Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., while the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. segment is hosted by Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo. Lahmers will contribute to all seven hours of the show, but she will only be on the news desk with Robert from 4 to 6.

Meanwhile, Robert and Lahmers will continue to appear in interviews and segments for Extra, which airs in syndication at 7 p.m. on weeknights and 6 p.m. on weekends. That means Fox 11 station will now be producing over 50 hours of content per week, and executive Steve Carlston told Deadline that he is excited to see where it all goes.

"As we continue to enhance and grow our news product to meet the changing needs of our viewers, we are excited to enter this era with a group of versatile and engaging anchors," Carlston said. "Adding Jennifer and Melvin to our already strong team will further integrate us with our partners at EXTRA, sharing access to events and interviews, and tying together our morning and evening programming."

Robert is relatively new to Extra, first joining as a weekend co-host in 2022. Lahmers joined the team in 2019 and has worked as a correspondent during the week and co-host on the weekends. The show has always seen a lot of turnovers – even current weekday anchor Billy Bush only took that role in 2019. The show has a long list of correspondents working right now, including Terri Seymour who has been with the show since 2004.

The show itself has had a bit of a facelift in recent years as well, with a heavier focus on interviews and on the content itself. Segments about celebrity gossip and drama have gradually faded to the background for this series. Extra airs on weeknights at 7 p.m. local time in syndication. Check your local listing for the correct channel.