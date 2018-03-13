Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Beats out ‘American Idol’

It was a vocal battle in TV ratings when The Voice and American Idol went head-to-head.

Monday night was the night for a singing competition all of its own. Going head-to-head in a two-hour timeslot, ABC‘s revival of American Idol and NBC‘s hit The Voice battled for the reigning title, though Idol ultimately proved to be no match for the mega-popular NBC series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Voice easily reigned supreme Monday night, leading the night with 11.7 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the key 18-49 demo, ticking up in total audience from week-to-week and only slipping two tenths in the demo despite its big competition of the night.

While ABC’s American Idol premiere night had brought the network its best rating since November 2014 and its largest audience since October 2012, the competitions second night was down 22% in the key demo, dropping from a 2.3 to a 1.8. It also saw a 20% drop in viewers, going from 10.3 million on Sunday to 8.4 million on Monday.

Though ABC didn’t win with Idol, The Good Doctor proved to be the clear winner in the 10 o’clock time slot. The popular network drama surged 26% and 39%, with 9.8 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, hitting its best numbers since Nov. 20.

Elsewhere on Monday night, Fox’s Lucifer (2.94 million/0.7) dropped below 3 million viewers for the first time ever and it matched last week’s demo low. The Resident dipped to tie its season lows with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

CBS had a somewhat more successful night, with both Man With a Plan (6.4 million/1.0) and Living Biblically (4.7 million/0.7) gaining viewers and holding steady in the demo ratings.

On The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (1.29 million/0.4) remained even in the demo and gained viewers, while iZombie (740 thousand/0.2) dropped viewers and held steady in the demo.