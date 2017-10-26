‘Modern Family’: Claire’s Revealing Halloween Costume Shown in New Photos

Another Halloween episode of Modern Family airs tonight, with television matriarch Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) wearing a revealing costume while she’s stuck in a rowboat — of some kind — with husband, Phil (Ty Burrell).

A preview photo from “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Phil Dunphy” has Phil and Claire stuck in the middle of a river. Claire is seen wearing her Halloween costume, dressed as Wonder Woman.

According to the ABC description of the episode, Phil and Claire are the only members of the Pritchett/Dunphy clan who want to do anything big for Halloween this year. Since no one else is enthusiastic about the holiday, they start wondering if everyone else has the right idea.

Meanwhile, Jay is taking awhile to complete the remodeling of Mitch and Cam’s kitchen, which frustrates them all. Mitch is finally pushed to stand up to his father. Cam also frustrates Gloria by testing the limits of her hospitality.

New episodes of Modern Family air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. The show is in its ninth season and has already been renewed for a 10th. That will likely be the last season of the Emmy-winning series.

“Our original goal was to just stay on the air,” executive producer Steve Levitan told Deadline in August. “After awhile though, we felt we may be in control our own fate, and 10 sounded like a nice round number.”