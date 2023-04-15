Missy Peregrym Snapped at 'FBI' Co-Star Zeeko Zaki in Hilarious Crossover Promo

The three FBI series finally crossed over recently, and in a hilarious video to promote the event, Missy Peregrym snapped at her co-star Zeeko Zaki. In a TikTok video, Peregrym and Zaki, who portray partners Maggie and OA on the procedural, were promoting the then-upcoming special crossover. Or, at least, Peregrym was doing most of the promoting while trying to make sure that her on-screen partner didn't interrupt her. She was trying to keep a straight face through most of the video but clearly ended up breaking towards the end, and it's pretty hilarious.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki have played partners on FBI since the beginning of the series. Peregrym, however, had to take a step back for a while due to maternity leave. She came back last November, and it was like nothing had changed. Her relationship with Zaki is definitely a special and funny one, and as also proven by her Instagram post, they are basically siblings.

Since FBI is coming back next season, it's very likely Peregrym and Zaki will continue their playful banter and share it with the world. It's clear the two of them are just as close off-screen as they are on, so it's always so great to see actors who are genuinely close with their co-stars because you can really tell on camera. Maggie and OA are the best partners, and Peregrym and Zaki are definitely the best co-stars.

The FBI crossover was the first three-way crossover in the franchise since 2021 and definitely brought all of the action and emotions across all three hours. It's so fascinating seeing the teams get together, even under bleak circumstances, and filming it must have been a complete blast. I can only imagine the footage that hasn't been released, whether it was cut for time or behind the scenes, and I desperately need it.

Hopefully, neither Missy Peregrym nor Zeeki Zaki permanently leave FBI because the series would not be the same. Surely, filming wouldn't be the same either, considering the fun they have on set, at least when Peregrym isn't being "mean" to her co-star. Season 5 is starting to get closer to the end, but as long as bts content is continued to be shared, all should be fine. Maybe we'll get one where Zaki is the one being mean to his co-star instead of the other way around? That would be just as entertaining and hilarious, as long as he's not actually mean, that is.