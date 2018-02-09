Megyn Kelly off the Air One Day After ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda Slam

Megyn Kelly skipped out on her live hour of Today on Tuesday — one day after she unloaded on actress Jane Fonda on-air.

NBC aired a pre-taped episode on sex trafficking during Kelly’s solo 9 a.m. hour, despite the announcement of the Oscars nominations, a subject Today would typically focus on as a ratings booster.

More than the content of the show, the timing of the new, yet pre-taped segment of Megyn Kelly Today comes at an ironic time for the network. It aired one day after the former Fox News host ripped Fonda over her skewed portrayal of older women and for her controversial anti-Vietnam stance, even referring to her nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

Kelly has been feuding with Fonda since the actress sneered over a question about her plastic surgery on a live morning broadcast in September.

But despite the coincidental timing, an NBC source told the Daily Mail that the network planned last week to air the pre-taped segment.

“It’s a sensitive topic best handled on tape,” the insider said. The outlet added that Today has run pre-taped interviews in the past when discussing sex trafficking.

Kelly chose on Monday to address Fonda’s recurring critiques of her question in a candid monologue on her show, telling viewers, “Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

“When she first complained publicly after the program, and repeatedly, I chose to say nothing, as my general philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business,” Kelly said. “However, Fonda was at it again last week, including here on NBC, and then again elsewhere. So it’s time to address the ‘poor-me’ routine.”

Fonda has spoken out against Kelly multiple times following their awkward encounter, arguing that she was “stunned” by the host’s “inappropriate” question about her history with cosmetic surgery.

She added that bringing up the odd subject showed she was “not that good an interviewer.”

Kelly continued to address Fonda’s criticisms head on.

“First, some context: Fonda was on to promote a film about aging. For years she has spoken openly about her joy in giving a cultural face to older women. Well the truth is most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore,” Kelly said.

She continued to slam the 80-year-old Grace & Frankie star’s history with political and social activism.

“Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War, many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops,” Kelly told her audience. “She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots.”

“[Fonda] called our P.O.W.’s ‘hypocrites and liars’ and referred to their torture as ‘understandable,’” the former Fox News host continued. “Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture — but not for the rest of it.”

“By the way, she still says she’s not proud of America,” Kelly added. “So, the moral indignation is a little much.”

Despite the ongoing battle, Kelly said she stands by her question and criticisms of the Hollywood actress.

“I have no regrets about my question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate,” she told the audience.