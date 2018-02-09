Megyn Kelly Fires Back at ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda: ‘She Has No Business Lecturing Anyone’

Megyn Kelly is firing back against Jane Fonda‘s repeated criticism in response to their awkward interview about plastic surgery in September.

But the Megyn Kelly Today host not only explained her line of questioning during the initial quip, she took a hit at Fonda’s character on Monday, saying, “Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

In her public response, Kelly slammed the 80-year-old Grace & Frankie star for her public anti-war and anti-patriotic acts in the past.

“Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War, many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops,” Kelly told her audience. “She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots.”

“[Fonda] called our P.O.W.’s ‘hypocrites and liars’ and referred to their torture as ‘understandable,’” the former Fox News host continued. “Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture — but not for the rest of it.”

“By the way, she still says she’s not proud of America,” Kelly added. “So, the moral indignation is a little much.”

The pair’s ongoing feud began when Fonda and costar Robert Redford appeared on Kelly’s show to discuss Our Souls at Night, a film Kelly says puts “aging” at the forefront of its plot and themes.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly praised 80-year-old Fonda. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing… I read that you said you’re not proud to say you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really wanna talk about that now?” Fonda replied. Kelly tried again, saying, “Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

“Well, thanks,” Fonda bluntly replied. “Good attitude, good posture. I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Following the encounter, Fonda criticized the host’s question, though Kelly claims she has answered similar queries without hesitation.

“It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate,” Fonda told Variety. She added that the odd line of questioning showed she was “not that good an interviewer.”

Fonda also cracked a joke about Kelly with costar Lily Tomlin while on NBC’s Today earlier this month.

The rookie NBC host kept mum about her passive feud with Fonda until Monday, when she opened her show to address the issue.

“When she first complained publicly after the program, and repeatedly, I chose to say nothing, as my general philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business,” Kelly said. “However, Fonda was at it again last week, including here on NBC, and then again elsewhere. So it’s time to address the ‘poor-me’ routine.”

“First, some context: Fonda was on to promote a film about aging. For years she has spoken openly about her joy in giving a cultural face to older women,” she continued. “Well the truth is most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore.”

Despite the ongoing battle, Kelly stands by her question and criticism of the Hollywood actress.

“I have no regrets about my question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate,” she told the audience.

Fonda told Variety last week that she would consider returning to Kelly’s show “if she comes around and learns her stuff,” but Kelly may have just shut down any follow-up invitation.