Mayim Bialik Speaks out About Those ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pay Cut Rumors

Mayim Bialik is weighing in on the rumors that her Big Bang Theory co-stars took salary cuts so that she and Melissa Rauch could get raises.

“You shouldn’t believe everything you read,” she told PEOPLE during an interview to promote her new book, Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular.

Added Bialik, “I’m happy to report that we have a very cohesive cast and we all know that our strength is together. We all really love each other, we love going to work and we’re very excited to do two more seasons.”

Earlier this year, Variety reported that series regulars Jim Parson, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar each offered to decrease their salaries by $100,000 per episode for season 11 and 12.

At that time, both Bialik and Rauch were still negotiating new contracts.

Bialik plays Amy Farrah Folwer on the CBS series and joined Big Bang in season three. She became a series regular the following season.

Bialik elaborated more on her comments, saying, “I think in general, don’t believe everything you read. I’m not specifically speaking about that.”

“I think in particular with things with TV and movies, there’s a lot of moving parts that are part of the business, and the corporate and the finance, and things that honestly I really kind of tell my lawyer, ‘Just wake me when it’s over,’” she added.

Bialik continued, “What I am is, I’m a person who plays dress up for a living and I’m grateful to do that at all.”

