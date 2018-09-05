‘Mayans M.C.’ Warns ‘Actions Have Consequences’ in New Teaser

A brand new Mayans M.C. teaser has been released and it warns that “actions have consequences.”

The promo was shared through the show’s official Twitter page and introduces actor Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa.

Bishop is the President of the Mayans MC Santo Padre Charter, and in the teaser he is shown holding a meat tenderizer and glaring intently, suggesting that he makes no qualms about serving up a brutal punishment or retaliation if necessary.

In addition to Irby, Mayans M.C. will also feature J. D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, and Emilio Rivera, among many others.

Irby has been acting since the late ’90s and is most familiar from his roles on TV series such as The Unit, Almost Human, True Detective, and Taken. He has also appeared in films such as Fast Five and Law Abiding Citizen.

Mayans M.C. will see Irby playing an outlaw, which is a new direction for him as he has more often played a law enforcement officer in past roles.

Back in 2013, he spoke with SciFi And Tv Talk about his career and how he first got started in the acting business.

“I signed up for an acting class at junior college,” Irby explained. “I did a scene in class and the teacher called me over and said, ‘I don’t know if you have any interest in this, but I think you might be able to be a professional actor and make a living at it.’ I asked him, ‘How do I do that?’ He explained to me, ‘Well, you can either move to Los Angeles, get a headshot, take an acting class and try to meet people, or you can also go to New York.’ “

“As soon as he said New York it was like a light bulb went off in my head, I went to the movies a lot when I was a kid and I always had a curiosity as well as fascination with New York and with actors like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, but I didn’t really know why,” he continued. “There’s obviously an innocence where you can watch a TV show or movie and not really know why you’re so drawn to it, and now years later here was a teacher telling me I might be able to do [acting] for a profession.”

“He got me some information on a school in New York – The American Academy of Dramatic Arts – and three months later I was gone. I auditioned for the school and was accepted, so I quit my job, broke up with my girlfriend, took $500 I’d saved and moved to New York,” Irby went on to reveal. “I lived at the YMCA, started school and was in it for the long haul.”

“That was 15 years ago,” he finally added. “My first acting job was an episode of Law & Order, and if you’re then lucky enough to book your next job and then the next one, you just keeping thinking, ‘Yes, this is right for me.’ “

Fans can catch Irby on screen again when Mayans M.C. debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.