‘Mayans M.C.’ Teaser Includes Huge ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Jax and Tara Easter Egg

Mayans M.C. may have dropped its most sneaky hint to how the series will be like its flagship show, Sons of Anarchy.

The official Twitter account for the highly-anticipated FX spinoff series posted another motion poster preview of the show featuring star J.D. Pardo’s EZ Reyes and Sarah Bolger’s Emily Thomas in an eerily similar pose as the tragic lead couple of the first series, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The motion posted showed the two characters, with EZ sitting as if he was at the head of the table for the Mayans M.C., with Emily standing behind him as if supporting the king.

The pose will seem familiar to Sons of Anarchy fans as the final sequence of the end of the fourth season finale, after Jax assumes his position as the president of the Sons, with Tara behind him.

The scene was itself a symbolism to the club’s past, as the couple morphed into an old photo of Jax’s parents John Teller and Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal). For fans of the series, that was the moment when Jax and Tara’s fate to end as tragically as his parents did became sealed.

“Now that is a power couple, I cannot wait to watch,” one fans tweeted reacting to the poster.

Another thing EZ and Emily have to Jax and Tara is their history. As previously reported Bolger will play Emily Thomas. She is described as EZ’s childhood sweetheart but, unlike Tara who was not involved with the life before she got back with Jax, she is heavily involved and making her way up the power rankings of society.

Not too much is known about Emily’s role in the series. In an interview with PopCulture.com last year, Bolger said she could not give much, but assured SOA fans they are “going to be so happy. It’s just so good.”

Bolger also showered Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter with praise and revealed herself to be a big fan of the series.

“I can just tell you Kurt Sutter is a genius and I was so nervous meeting him for the first time,” Bolger told PopCulture.com. “Absolutely couldn’t find my breath walking into the room and just had to get it together. ‘Cause Sons of Anarchy is so smartly written and it’s so aggressive and so brilliant. And all of those characters, I think Jax is just a brilliant lead, and all the characters are so watchable. I feel like he’s just gonna take all that genius and bring it over to Mayans in the best new way. Cause it feels new and it feels different to Sons of Anarchy. But also just very loyal to the show and I think fans will really enjoy it.”

Hopefully EZ and Emily have a happier end than their predecessors. The Mayans M.C. ride begins Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.