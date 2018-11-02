‘Mayans M.C.’: Sons of Anarchy Return in Season 1 Finale Trailer

The Mayans M.C. Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 6, and a preview for the episode has revealed that the Sons of Anarchy will be making a visit for the season’s final episode.

The trailer offers the briefest glimpse of someone in a Sons jacket riding away on a bike at 10 seconds in, which makes it unclear whether one character will be stopping by for a visit or just a cameo, or if multiple characters from the original FX show will arrive in town.

It’s also possible that a new member of Sons will show up that audiences haven’t seen before, though all will likely be revealed in the season finale, titled “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul.”

Mayans has already seen multiple Sons returns this season, so it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s riding the bike this time around.

Series creator Kurt Sutter previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to make sure to use any Sons cameo in a way that made sense.

“I just wanted to make sure I was doing it for the right reasons,” Sutter said. “I came into this project with a sense of, like, ‘OK, this is a thing that makes sense and I need to work and how do we do this.’ And it was [Mayans co-creator] Elgin James’ excitement about this world and this project that really made me excited about TV again.”

He also noted that he wanted to find someone knowledgeable about the Latinx culture heavily featured on the show.

“I didn’t think that it made creative sense to be the sole voice of a show that takes place in an entirely different culture,” Sutter explained. “I’d seen buddies of mine — great writers — try to do it on other shows and have failed miserably. So, I knew that I wanted to find a writer of color who knows the world and I met with a lot of writers, both men and women.”

Speaking to GameSpot, Mayans showrunner Elgin James added that Sutter wanted to be conscious to make sure Mayans had its own mythology and wasn’t distracted by Sons.

“What’s really interesting is it’s actually Kurt who asked [us to] the police that line,” James revealed. “We’re so in love with the mythology, and we’re so in love with the world. While realizing that we have to stick our flag in the ground as a new show, we’re also just such fans of what happened in the past.”

He added that Sutter had one steadfast rule, explaining, “The mythology couldn’t be messed with.”

“Like whatever happened with Sons, whatever happened there, there’s no changing that,” James added. “We couldn’t do anything that would in any way have an effect on that universe.”

Photo Credit: FX