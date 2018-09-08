‘Mayans M.C.’: Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Returns in Series Premiere

Mayans M.C. viewers just watched a massive crossover with Sons of Anarchy unfold during the series premiere.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

Sons of Anarchy fans recently learned that a major character from the series would pop up on Mayans M.C.: Gemma Teller (Katey Sagal). They did not have to wait long to learn where she shows up because she appears in the first episode.

The appearance is brief and occurs in a flashback around halfway into the episode. It takes places eight years before present day. Mayans is said to take place around two years after the SoA finale, so this puts us four years prior to the end of Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) life.

While SoA has some timeline issues, the scene is presumed to take place in season 6 of SoA during the period when Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman) is locked up at Stockton State Prison.

The scene begins with Mayans M.C. protagonist Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) talking to his then-girlfriend, Emily (Sarah Bolger), in a visitation area at Stockton. The two are in a rough patch, with EZ apparently dodging Emily’s recent visits to the prison.

“I drive up here every week,” Emily says. “I don’t know s—. I would sit here for hours. Just waiting until some guard would send me home. No explanation. No calls. You don’t answer my letters. I thought something … I thought maybe you were hurt.”

We then learn EZ is serving a 20-year sentence (one we learn ends prematurely) and that he is done hoping for a life after he is released.

“I’m looking at 20 years, ‘Em. My life is done,” EZ says. Seeing you, seeing you trying to hold on to some future, it’s bulls—. Hope is cruel.”

Emily replies, “We’re done? That’s it? Three years, over bulls—? You made that decision for both of us. So I have to make this one.”

The jilted Emily throws down ultrasound photos and storms out of the area. Upon realizing she is pregnant, EZ then chases after her, which is where Gemma comes in.

As EZ screams and runs to stop Emily, prison guards restrain him. He fights back, giving them more than enough reason to rough him up.

As the guards wail on EZ, Gemma appears. She is shown sitting at a table, presumably either waiting for Clay or talking to him. (Clay is not seen on camera.)

She turns her head and watches the guards’ assault on EZ and mutters a single word describing the situation: “a—holes.”

It unclear if this was just a one-off appearance or if Gemma will be back for more appearances on Mayans M.C.

