‘Mayans M.C.’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The first reviews for FX‘s Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. are in, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is only mildly revving the engines of fan excitement.

The spinoff series, created by SOA creator Kurt Sutter, is riding into its Tuesday, Sept. 4 premiere date with a 64 percent Tomatometer rating and seven fresh reviews out of a total of 11. That score, along with the reviews, is enough to keep Mayans M.C. from plummeting into a “Rotten” rating, though it is likely that the Tomatometer score will fluctuate following its release.

Although there is currently no “Critics Consensus” listing, reviewers have praised the series for maintaining the strengths of Sons of Anarchy while also distancing itself from the flagship series.

“Holds the potential to be more sweeping and heartbreaking than its predecessor, and Mayans M.C. (mostly) successfully distances itself from Sons while preserving its legacy,” Uproxx‘s Kimberly Ricci wrote.

“[Mayans M.C.] the sequel is far from a careless follow-up,” top critic Ben Travers of indieWire wrote, “it’s a deliberate expansion that’s at least within spitting distance of SOA quality.”

However, many others pointed out that in its attempt to distance itself from Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. delves into a world that does not feel fully tangible and developed.

“The biggest problem is that the universe created here by Sutter and James feels more like the product of research plus flights of fancy than of a burning need to communicate lived experience,” New York Magazine and Vulture TV critic Matt Zoller Seitz wrote.

For others, the size of the cast, which includes the likes of JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, and a handful more, proved to be a major issue when it came to the series’ storytelling.

“It’s a big cast, and it’s no sin if not everyone pops at first, but that nobody stands out early on is worrisome – particularly where JD Pardo is concerned,” top critic Alan Sepinwall from Rolling Stone wrote.

While the series may only have a 64 percent rating from Tomatometer critics, the mixed reviews are not scaring fans away, as 100 percent of the 14 users said that they want to see the series premiere.

Mayans M.C., following JD Pardo’s fresh out of prison EZ Reyes, who is a new prospect of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, is set roughly three years after the death of SOA‘s Jax Teller.

Mayans M.C. premieres its 10-episode first season Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.