New ‘Mayans MC’ Photo Teases ‘Family Meeting’

A new Mayans MC behind-the scenes photo teases a “family meeting” while giving fans a candid look at the cast.

In the photo, a number of the shows stars can be seen hanging out and talking, presumably between shots while the film crew gets set up for the next scene.

Many Twitter users have excitedly replied to the tweet, with one person commenting, “Cannot wait! It will be family night at my house again, just like when we used to watch SOA together. My grown kids actually want to hang out!”

While no specific premiere date has been set, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off has been rumored for a fall 2018 debut. It’s likely that Kurt Sutter-created series will debut its first episode sometime in September as part of the new TV season, but that is unconfirmed.

Recently, the first official teaser for the show debuted and it has certainly generated a lot of hype with fans.

Throttle up. Ride with Mayans M.C. this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/A5MJeop122 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 8, 2018

It features the Mayans MC crew rolling down a highway to the tune of a Spanish-language cover of the The Rolling Stone’s “Paint it Black,” and had at least one fan screaming, “Can not wait!!”

Mayans MC has been greenlit for a full season order by FX and will consist of 10 episodes. If it turns out to be a hit with fans, it’s very possible that FX will commit to a second season early on.

Co-president of FX‘s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the development of the series, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

Mayans MC will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes — played by JD Pardo — “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

In addition to the aforementioned Pardo, Mayans MC has cast a number of other stars as well. Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, and Raoul Trujillo are just a number of the other actors who will be appearing in the series.