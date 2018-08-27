‘Mayans M.C.’ Introduces Vincent Rocco Vargas’ Gilly With ‘Born to Fight’ Teaser

Mayans M.C. rolled out a promo video introducing Vincent Rocco Vargas’ Gilly, and it looks like he will provide extra-toughness to the new series.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ official Twitter account released a new character promo for Gilly, showing him giving the camera a menacing look as he clenched his fist.

“Born to fight, (Vincent Rocco Vargas) is Gilly,” the tweet read along with the hashtag #MayansFX.

Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez is described as a good-natured MMA fighter who rides for the Santo Padre Charter of the Mayans M.C.

Vargas is most known for his role as Julio Scagnetti on Helen Keller vs. Nightwolves, as well as roles on 2016’s Range 15 and on web series.

Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of the iconic series Sons of Anarchy, and focuses on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, a Hispanic biker gang. The crew was first introduced in the original series, and was created by Kurt Sutter.

Along with Vargas, the new series will star JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, and Danny Pino.

In an interview with Deadline, Sutter spoke about the differences between Mayans MC‘s lead character, EZ Reyes (Pardo) and Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller, from Sons of Anarchy. Specifically, he shared how EZ will be dealing with things that have long term implications, which is not exactly the same way Jax faced problems.

“It was more an emotional crisis for Jax than a circumstantial crisis, but my challenge in all this was first of all, how do I differentiate this from Sons, and yet have it be familiar enough,” Sutter explained. “How do I transition from one mythology into the next without it feeling derivative.”

“I liked the idea of it being a prospect and having it be almost that Tony Montana thing of starting out at the bottom and then watching the rise,” he continued. “Whereas Jax began as a prince, right, and it became about him taking the throne.”

“My biggest challenge with Jax in the first couple of seasons, because he was Hamlet, it was, do I do this, do I don’t do that? It was keeping him proactive, so even if what he did was reactive, I had a hero who was constantly in action, despite the emotional crises that came with each circumstance,” Sutter added.

Mayans M.C. premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. But you can watch the premiere early on FX+.