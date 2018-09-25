‘Mayans M.C.’: Chucky From ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Returns in Episode 4

Michael Ornstein is not quite done reprising his Sons of Anarchy character Chucky Marstein, the actor set to return in the upcoming fourth episode of Mayans M.C.

The episode, titled “Murciélago/Zotz,” promises new threats in Santo Padre, which will deliver the Mayans Motorcycle Club new obstacles and opportunities.

“Murciélago/Zotz” will mark Ornstein’s second appearance on the SOA spinoff series, the actor having made his debut surprise appearance during Mayans M.C.‘s second episode, “Escorpion/Dzec.” Although his screen time was brief, it was revealed that since his SOA days, Chucky has been working at the Mayans’ Santo Padre scrap yard, a transition that is expected to be revealed in a quick storyline later in the season.

Although initially shocked to learn that his character would be brought back, both Ornstein and Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter agreed that Chucky’s nature as a drifter almost made his return a no brainer.

“Michael is one of my oldest and dearest friends, so I love having him around,” Sutter told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was one of those things where you’re setting up the dynamics of the world and who are the players, and as you get into the episodes, you can expand those layers. I knew we had our clubhouse and the club itself is set in this scrapyard world where that’s their day job and that’s where the clubhouse is located…and I also knew there would have to be some sense of the reality of how that world operates. So, who are the external players in that world making it function? I remember thinking, ‘Well, I want to create a character who’s running the front office. Who’s my Chucky here?’ Then I went, “Well…maybe it’s Chucky!’”

Ornstein is not the only Sons of Anarchy actor to transition over to the spin-off series, which has already seen a number of callbacks to the flagship series over the course of three episodes. So far, both Katey Sagal’s Gemma Teller-Morrow and Robert Patrick’s Les Packer have also made brief appearances, and it has been promised that more are to come. Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez also serves a prominent role in Mayans.

Mayans M.C. airs premieres Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.