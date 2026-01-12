Matthew McConaughey Has ‘True Detective’ Reunion With Woody Harrelson and Show’s Creator

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunited with their True Detective creator, Nic Pizzolatto. In an Instagram post with the three men posted to Harrelson’s account, he captioned the picture, “original band.”

In the photo, all three smile. Harrelson gives a hand gesture in the photo also.

True Detective is an HBO anthology crime drama television series. The series premiered in 2014.

The first season stars McConaughey and Harrelson, as well as Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles. It takes place in Louisiana and follows a pair of Louisiana State Police detectives, and their pursuit of a serial killer with occult links over a 17-year period.

The series aired for four seasons. Fans have long requested that the Season 1 cast do another reiteration, which Harrelson has shut down.

Speaking on TODAY while promoting his film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the actor said there is “no chance” of reuniting with McConaughey for a new season centered on the Season 1 story. Both actors were Emmy nominated for their roles in the debut season. “A lot of folks want to know if there will ever be another ‘True Detective’ with you and Matthew McConaughey,” TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer said to Harrelson, per Variety. “[McConaughey] actually said he would be into it if ‘Woody and I think it’s good enough. It wouldn’t even be a choice.’ Would you do another one?”

“Matthew’s so funny,” Harrelson replied. “In fairness, never. No chance… Because it turned out great. I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that.” Pizzolatto previously said on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast that he has an idea for a new story that would bring back the characters.

McConaughey told Variety soon after that he’s open to seeing the new script. “We nailed that first season,” McConaughey said. “But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it. And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn’t care if you were listening or not. There’s freedom in that.”