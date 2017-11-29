Incident Involving ‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer Reportedly Happened During the Olympics

UPDATE 10:18: An insider told Page Six that Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct occurred during the Sochi Olympics, an update from the original report claiming the incident happened in Rio

The incident that led to Wednesday’s termination of Today anchor Matt Lauer by NBC News after the network received a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” may have occurred during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, Page Six reports.

In Lauer’s more than two decades with the network, he has covered seven Olympic Games.

The female staffer, who wishes to remain anonymous, complained to NBC News bosses Monday evening and NBC News Chairman Andy Lack reportedly made the decision to fire Lauer on Tuesday night.

“This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night,” an NBC insider told Page Six. “The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

The 59-year-old’s termination was announced on Today‘s Wednesday morning broadcast.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie delivered the news of Lauer’s firing and read a memo by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack explaining the situation.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack’s statement began.

Lack noted that while it is the first complaint in Lauer’s two decades with the network, executives were given “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” he added.

Lauer had a $20 million/year contract that would have taken him into 2018, though rumors suggested his contract was not being renewed. His firing comes one week after CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose was terminated from his respective network for similar complaints.