Reality TV Star Facing Another Sexual Assault Allegation

William Lewald “Bill” Hutchinson is being named as the perpetrator in yet another sexual assault allegation lawsuit. A woman is claiming that the Dallas-area developer not only sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions in 2020, but the woman also says the Marrying Millions star gave her a sexually transmitted disease, per a report from Dallas News.

Hutchinson, 63, is already accused by a woman listed as Jane Doe 1 of sexually assaulting her in June 2020 after she says she repeatedly told him “no” at his advances. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge but also faces charges in California. Another case accuses him of assaulting a teenage girl. Per PEOPLE, the 17-year-old girl was living with Hutchinson and his family in their home. She accuses him of touching her without her consent, citing inappropriate massages and groping. The teen also claimed in her affidavit that he would also “provide alcohol and allow the children [in his home] to smoke marijuana.”

The amended lawsuit filed in Dallas County, names Hutchinson, Dunhill Apartments, the real-estate firm Dunhill Partners and Virgin Hotels Dallas as defendants. Both women are seeking monetary damages in excess of $1 million.

Hutchinson’s attorney is denying the allegations. The attorney is also questioning the new accuser’s motives. “Bill is guilty of one thing: putting himself in the limelight,” Levi McCathern said in a written statement to Dallas News. “Anyone who takes the time to read the ‘facts’ as recited by the anonymous Jane Doe can see they are just total malarkey. The new allegations are a complete fabrication…solely to extract money from Bill Hutchinson.”

Ana Lanzas, a Virgin Hotels spokeswoman, says the company is taking the allegations against Hutchinson “extremely seriously” and that Hutchinson is no longer involved in “any active capacity.”

Hutchinson has appeared in Lifetime’s Marrying Millions, which follows wealthy people in romantic relationships with someone of a lower income. He is engaged to 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez. The two met at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas where Ramirez was a hostess. Hutchinson was married twice before and has six children.