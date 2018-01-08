Mariah Carey Explains Stealing Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Seat

Mariah Carey played an accidental game of musical chairs with Meryl Streep at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

The pop icon revealed after the event that she took Streep’s seat following a trip to the ladies’ room.

According to Carey, she grabbed the closest empty seat on her way back from the bathroom and ended up sitting next to The Post director Steven Spielberg. By deduction, that meant she was keeping Streep’s seat warm on accident.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break,” the 47-year-old tweeted. “Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” she added with two shocked face emojis.

“Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…” Carey wrote.

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

The singer, who was nominated for her original song in animated movie The Star, said she begged for forgiveness when Streep returned to sit down, only to find Carey in her spot.

“Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!!” Carey recalled their conversation. She said Streep replied, “You can take my seat any time!” She ended the series of tweets with two crying laughing emojis and a group of hearts.

Twitter followers couldn’t get enough of the icons’ encounter, sharing message of praise and awe for the off-camera meet-up.

Though she was clearly apologetic over the blunder with Streep, she brushed it off to celebrate the night with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka at the HBO and Warner Bros. afterparties.

