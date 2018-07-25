Maisie Williams Honors ‘Game of Thrones’ Character With ‘No One’ Tattoo

Many of Game of Thrones‘ principal cast members have finished filming the HBO drama’s final season, and several have marked the show ending in some way. In the case of star Maisie Williams, that way was with a new tattoo.

Williams used Instagram to share her new ink on Tuesday, July 24, revealing that she had gotten the words “No one” tattoed on the back of her neck in red ink.

As fans of the show know, “No one” is a reference to Williams’ Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark. Arya spent two seasons of the show training at the House of Black and White to become “no one” before ultimately rejecting the Faceless Men and returning to her home of Westeros to reunite with her family.

In addition, the actress showed off two other tattoos — a flower inked on her bicep and the words “little rascal” on her forearm.

“All the loooove,” Williams captioned the images. “thank you @mr.k_tattoo.”

Fans had previously speculated that the 21-year-old had gotten the ink after Williams posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the words written on a piece of paper alongside a tattoo setup.

“Guess who is getting “No One” tattoo,” she asked her followers.

While the final season of Game of Thrones won’t air until 2019, Williams told Jimmy Kimmel in February on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she knows how the show ends.

“I know the end of Game of Thrones,” she told the host.

The star revealed that she also shared the show’s ending with her mom, sending her the show’s scripts.

“Are you allowed to give your mom?” Kimmel asked. Williams responded, “Probably, not actually. They say don’t give them to anyone.”

The actress added that she was in bed reading the script when she learned how things would end for her character.

“I was in my bed, I think, just like reading. It’s just surreal, to be honest,” she said. “Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it and it’s incredible.”

Williams isn’t the only Game of Thrones star to get ink commemorating the show, as co-star Sophie Turner recently debuted a tattoo of a direwolf sigil above the phrase “The pack survives.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tolga Akmen