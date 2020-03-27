‘Madam Secretary’ Producer Lori McCreary ‘Devastated’ by Death of Josh Wallwork Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Madam Secretary producer Lori McCreary is mourning the loss of a crew member who died following complications from the novel coronavirus. In a Thursday afternoon tweet, McCreary paid her respects to Josh Wallwork, a costumer who had worked on the CBS political drama from 2017 until 2018.

“I am devastated to share the news that Josh Wallwork, our amazing Costumer on Madam Secretary, passed away today due to complications from[COVID-19],” she wrote alongside a photo of Wallwork, adding in her message how his smile would light up their days and made everyone happy on set.

Wallwork’s passing had been confirmed Thursday by a family friend, who first shared the news on Facebook.

“It is with permission from of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of COVID 19,” family friend Abdul Qadir wrote. “He peacefully transitioned at the age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always use to say, ‘Until next time, my love.’”

Along with his work on Madame Secretary, Wallwork had served as costumer on a number of other shows. From 2016 until 2017, he worked on the CBS legal drama Bull as a set costumer for 14 episodes. During that same time period, he also served as set costumers on 11 episodes of musical drama The Get Down. Wallwork was also known for his work as a costumer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which he began in 2018 and was credited for up to his death.

After news of his passing broke, those who had worked with him took to social media to pay their respects, many fans also joining in to mourn his loss. McCreary’s own post became a place for many to pay tribute to Wallwork.

In the United States, there have been a reported 1,300 fatalities, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 85,000 as of Friday morning.