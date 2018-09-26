‘Lethal Weapon’: Martin Riggs’ Fate Revealed

Lethal Weapon quickly answered the question of how Clayne Crawford’s Nathan Riggs would be written out of the show during the season three premiere.

Murtaugh was seen rushing in the hospital as doctor’s rushed Riggs to surgery. After waiting to hear news, a doctor comes into view and gives him the news of Riggs’ passing.

The series then time jumps six months, with no goodbye scene shot between Riggs and Robert Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) or a funeral, though the series did not just forget about the beloved main character from the beginning of the series.

After the time jump, viewers saw as Murtaugh was stuck in a routine, lost in grieving his former partner and friend as his family attempted to help him navigate through the loss.

Determined to find out who killed Riggs, Murtaugh crossed paths with former CIA operative Wesley Cole (Seann William Scott), a Los Angeles cop who is revealed to have his own personal baggage.

Scott’s character was introduced as Murtaugh’s new partner on the series, replacing Riggs following Crawford’s firing from the series.

As previously reported, Crawford was let go from Lethal Weapon back in May after allegations surfaced of his overly aggressive behavior led to a toxic work environment during production of the second season.

The drama also involved Wayans, who once tweeted a photo of an injury he had sustained on set while Crawford directed an episode of the series. To this day, Lethal Weapon fans blame Wayans for Crawford’s firing, many still believing that the actor was the soul of the series.

“It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” Crawford wrote in a statement after the allegations were first made public earlier this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scott said that he believed fans of the show will be satisfied by the respectful exit that Riggs was given in the premiere episode.

“I think for a lot of fans who are upset that they’re to going to see Riggs, which I totally understand, I think, I really believe that they’re going to watch this and think, ‘O.K., they handled it in a way that is really respectful to that character ad to what he means to the show.”

Will you be watching season three of Lethal Weapon after that Nathan Riggs goodbye? The series airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.