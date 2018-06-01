‘Lethal Weapon’ Behind-the-Scenes Videos Show On-Set Clashes Between Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

Clayne Crawford’s firing from Fox’s Lethal Weapon caused massive outrage from fans, but new behind-the-scenes footage shows how bad things got on the set of the buddy comedy.

The series made headlines after Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford’s contract, after complaints against the actor surfaced claiming his inappropriate behavior on set caused a toxic work environment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In video footage published by Variety, along with an investigation where they interviewed more than 30 members of the cast and crew, fans can finally see evidence of Crawford’s erratic behavior.

In one of the videos, a conversation between Crawford and co-star Damon Wayans is caught on camera through their microphones, where they discuss an injury Wayans suffered while Crawford sat in the director’s chair.

Crawford says to Wayans, “You’re the biggest crybaby p— I’ve ever met in my life,” to which Wayans replies, “Well suck this p—’s d—.” Crawford goes on to claim Wayans is only “in the game” because of his brothers, prompting more profanity from Wayans.

During a special-effects explosion, a piece of shrapnel struck Wayans in the back of the head, and Wayans held Crawford responsible for providing an unsafe work environment.

In another instance, also captured on video, Crawford can be heard off screen yelling about background noise interrupting a scene on a closed set. According to sources who spoke to Variety, the noise was being made by children playing in a nearby pool.

The report claims that after Wayans and Crawford’s spat, the set descended into chaos, splitting the crew into factions and creating an environment so toxic that production had to hire security guards to be present at all times to ensure that no disagreements turned physical during production.

Warner Bros. is reportedly cleaning house on the show, letting go of numerous members of the crew who are viewed as loyal to Crawford following his firing.

Crawford made a public apology for his behavior, but it was not enough to save his job on the series.

The show was officially renewed for a 13-episode third season, with Seann William Scott set to replace Crawford as Roger Murtaugh’s (Wayans) new partner.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company. “‘Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”