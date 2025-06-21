Legendary TV Actor Dies of Multiple Organ Failure: Francisco Cuoco Was 91

Francisco Cuoco, an international television star with a lasting legacy, has died, according to Folha de S.Paulo and GloboNews. He was 91.

For those unaware of Cuoco’s stardom, media reports characterize him as “one of the biggest names on TV” in Brazil and “one of the greatest heartthrobs in the history of Brazilian TV.” He’s been in soap operas, films and TV productions for decades.

Per Folha de S.Paulo, Cuoco was plagued with health issues in his final days, including an infected wound. After a hospitalization of “about 20 days” at São Paulo’s Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, the star passed away on Thursday from multiple organ failure.

Loved ones held a funeral for Cuoco on Friday; this was a private event for friends and family. There have been no discussions of a public memorial as of press time.

His filmography includes countless television and movie productions, such as Redenção, Selva de Pedra, O Cafona, Capital Sin, Pecado Capital, O Astro, Duas Vidas and Boogie Oogie and Segundo Sol (a.k.a. A Second Chance).

Cuoco’s death sparked reactions from peers and high-profile Brazilian figures.

“Dear friends and family of our dear Chico Cuoco. The impact of this loss can’t be put into words,” actress Regina Duarte wrote on Instagram, per a Meta translation. “Let’s unite in this big solidarity hug. With lots of LOVE.”

Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin wrote (per an X translation): “Francisco Cuoco was one of the greatest artists in TV, cinema and theater in Brazil. Acting in films, soap operas and memorable plays, he played charismatic characters and helped spread our culture to the world. May his extensive legacy be an inspiration for new generations of Brazilian actors and actresses.”

Margareth Menezes, Minister of Culture of Brazil, added in a translated post: “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Francisco Cuoco. A giant in our television drama industry, with a wonderful and memorable career. An artist who left his mark on us with his talent and charisma. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone who was touched by his art.”