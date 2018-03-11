‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Blindsided by Wednesday Night’s Double Twist

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit took viewers by surprise on Wednesday night with back-to-back twists.

The plot of the episode centered around Mia Toscano (Ryann Shane), Det. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) niece. She claimed she was previously raped by a fellow college student, Eli Hartley (Sam Vartholomeos), and he was now threatening her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The college dealt with the situation at the time of the incident, but they simply suspended the young man and did not take any physical evidence.

After police determine they can not pursue charges for the case, Mia makes a shocking confession: she made the whole rape up.

As one would would imagine, fans were taken aback by the problematic reveal.

“This is serious!” one fan wrote. “She just lied to a lot of people.”

This is serious!

She just lied to alot of people😱#CarisiTakesCharge #SVU — THEMARISKASHOW (@THEMARISKASHOW) March 8, 2018

However, SVU‘s writers did not stop there. Moments later another twist happens.

In the next scene, the SVU team is called to Mia’s dorm room. There she explains to Carisi that she called Eli to her room to apologize for lying about the rape. After she apologized, he became angry and raped her.

“Wait so now she actually got raped?” one fan wrote. “What in the actual f— is this plot line?”

Another viewer added, “This episode of SVU just threw me for a LOOP.”

Sooo… he raped her for real this time? Time to go to trial #SVU #CarisiTakesCharge — Chavela💝💋 (@Chavela1006) March 8, 2018

wait so now she actually got raped??? what in the actual fuck is this plot line sksjsj #SVU — ♚ (@grandprairys) March 8, 2018

This episode of #SVU just threw me for a LOOP 🤭😦😡 — lauren 🥀 (@demaskingtape) March 8, 2018

While Mia’s second account is called into question while in court, with the defense trying to say she set him up to be punished using physical evidence from a consensual encounter. Carisi also comes clean about the first encounter being made-up.

Despite the odds, prosecutor Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) is able to push Eli into confessing to the act. He reveals he was so angry about Mia ruining his life that he wanted to ruin hers, too.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.