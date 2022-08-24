'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Kelli Giddish Leaving the Show After 12 Seasons

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are used to characters coming and going, but the departure of 12-year veteran Kelli Giddish is striking a chord in the community. On Wednesday, Giddish announced that the upcoming Season 24 will be her last as Det. Amanda Rollins, who had grown to become a beloved part of the SVU team. The news came the same day NBC released the trailer for the Season 24 premiere, which will be part of a three-show crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

It is unclear how many Season 24 episodes Giddish will appear in. Sources told TVLine her last episode will air during the first half of the new season. An insider told the outlet that Rollins will experience a "traumatic" event early in the season, but it's not known if this will lead to her exit.

Whatever the reason, the exit is sure to cause heartbreak for A.D.A. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino. Since Carisi was introduced, he and Rollins have been in a will-they, won't-they relationship before they finally got together in Season 23. SVU writer Julie Martin promised a "happy ending" for the couple.

SVU Season 24 kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET, with the second part of the franchise crossover. Read on to see how fans responded to Giddish's decision to leave the show and what she had to say about it.