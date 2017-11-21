7 Shows to Binge Watch If You Love ‘Law & Order’

Law & Order is one of the longest running TV phenomena of all time. The original series boasted twenty seasons, and various spin-offs. The most successful of them — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — is going strong in its nineteenth season. In the modern age of binge-watching, that kind of catalogue is a serious strength.

SVU is available in its entirety on Hulu — though only season 14 through 17 are up on Netflix. The other iterations can be streamed from the NBC or TNT website, but it takes some doing.

If over forty collective seasons isn’t enough to scratch your crime drama itch, if you’re having Law & Order withdrawals, here are seven more shows you can stream to fill the void.

1. Narcos

This series tells the story of Pablo Escobar, infamous Colombian drug kingpin, and the empire he built. It’s full of drama and magical realism, but it’s also an honest look at a time of horrific crime and corruption. The show pits cartels against the Drug Enforcement Agency, and lets the audience pick a side.

2. White Collar

A slick con artist talks his way out of prison by offering to help an FBI agent catch other, less talented white collar criminals. This show is famously witty and dry. It’s great for examining the gray area between crime, and plain of self-serving shadiness.

3. Lie to Me

Lie to Me is another story-of-the-week crime drama, but with a twist. As with many of the post-Law & Order crime shows, the main character of Lie to Me has a special ability: he can assess body language and expressions so accurately, he’s like a human lie detector. Dr. Cal Lightman uses this skill — applied psychology — to work with investigators and crime-fighting agencies as a third party, helping them solve cases.

4. Burn Notice

An ex-spy is trapped in his hometown of Miami, with no access to his resources or intelligence networks, and no idea why he’s been “burned.” If he leaves, he’ll be taken into custody. With the help of his ex-girlfriend (and fellow spy,) and best friend (fellow former spy,) he begins taking on private investigation work to fund his ongoing work to find out why he’s been kicked out of the world of espionage. This show is non-stop twists.

5. The Girl (La Nina)

The Girl is a Colombian drama to which Netflix acquired the lisence rights. It follows a young girl who was indoctrinated into a guerrilla group in South America. The show is based on true events, and follows the girl as she attempts to reintegrate into society and pursue her dream. It’s an interesting look at a specific type of criminal who may not necessarily be complicit in all of her past deeds.

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

If you’re a big fan of the crime drama genre, this parody of/love letter to Law & Order is a must watch. Brought to you by Michael Schur — co-creator of Parks and Rec and The Good Place — this sitcom follows a hotshot young detective (Andy Samberg) on his misadventures through the justice system. It’s a delightful jab at the “ripped-from-the-headlines” drama that this genre was built on.

7. Bones

Bones is another take on the crime genre with a hyper-intelligent protagonist. The show focuses on the relationship between an FBI agent and a forensic anthropologist — Bones. The title character is a genius when it comes to examining human remains, but lacks in social skills and courtesy. The show just wrapped its twelfth and final season this year.