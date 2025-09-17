‘Law & Order: OC’ Star Christopher Meloni Reveals What Show He Wants to Guest Star on ‘So Bad’

Christopher Meloni has acting ambitious outside of Law & Order and its spinoffs. The actor, who has starred on Special Victims Unit since the show’s premiere in 1999 and its spinoff Organized Crime recently revealed which show he’s dying to guest star on.

As it turns out, Meloni wants to star in Season 2 of The Studio. He made the revelation while chatting with Variety during the red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When asked if he ever gets star struck, Meloni explained he’d run into Seth Rogen while on the red carpet and gushed that he was a fan of his new show. “You want to be on The Studio, right,” the interviewer asked. “So bad,” Meloni admitted. “So bad. [I want to play] whatever Seth wants me to be, I will be.”

The Studio is a comedy series on Apple TV+. The show follows Matt Remick, who is the newly appointed head of Continental Studios. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team try to balance corporate demands with creative ambitions while trying to keep their films alive.

Meanwhile, fans of SVU are getting tired of the will-they-won’t-they dynamic between Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. He recently admitted he wants a move to be made between the longtime partners on the show as well.

After a fan sent a post to him on X and wrote, “@Chris_Meloni for f— sake, kiss her already!” Meloni shot back, “I’m f—— trying.” Hargitay has said that she believes the characters are soulmates.

Meloni departed SVU in 2011. He later rejoined the SVU world in Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2021. There have been several crossover episodes where he and Benson tackle crime together.

Upon his 2021 return, it was revealed that the characters had stayed loyal friends and even came close to a romantic relationship, though nothing came out of it. Both actors are hopeful at some point, things will take a turn.