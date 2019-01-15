Laurie Metcalf ‘Believes’ ‘The Conners’ Season 2 Is Coming

The Conners returning for a second season is almost a done deal.

The Roseanne-less spinoff series, which has held its spot as the most watched comedy of the 2018-19 television season despite a ratings decline, is close to a Season 2 renewal, as the actors behind the project are in for more episodes.

Star Laurie Metcalf, who plays aunt Jackie on the comedy series, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about details for the possible next season.

“I believe it’s going to happen,” the actress said. “I think we’ll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that.”

Metcalf’s comments come as rumors of a possible renewal first started in mid-December, with reports saying the network is interested in continuing the series and negotiations were underway.

“I think the tone will be the same, but I love not knowing what’s coming up at all,” Metcalf added about how the show’s second season will differ from the first. “I don’t get the scripts until the Friday after we do a taping, and then I get to read what we’ll be doing starting next Monday.”

The Conners was born out of the controversy surrounding the cancellation of the successful Roseanne reboot in May 2018 following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets.

ABC canceled the series at the time, and later announced the rest of the cast would return to a new spinoff, set in the same universe following the death of Barr’s character Roseanne Conner.

Metcalf attended the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday after being nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on The Conners.

“I just think the writers did a wonderful job of keeping the tone and telling stories about the characters people have grown up with,” she said.

During the interview Metcalf said she wasn’t aware if Barr knew of discussions of a possible second season, though she did share her love for co-star John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner on the series.

“I love working with John,” Metcalf said. “I’d like to do a play with him at some point. We were on Broadway together, we were on the same street together. Some point!”

Goodman recently gushed about working on The Conners, saying he would love to return for Season 2.

“It’s so much fun man, it’s great,” Goodman said about working on the spinoff series. “Hopefully we get a deal for next year ’cause it’s wonderful.”

The Conners season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.