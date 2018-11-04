‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Responds to Controversial Mandy Baxter Recasting

Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis commented on the controversial recasting of Mandy Baxter, reminding viewers that the show already survived one major recasting.

After ABC cancelled Last Man Standing in May 2017, Molly Ephraim packed her schedule with other projects, forcing the Last Man Standing producers to recast Mandy when Fox revived the show this year. They picked The Ranch‘s Molly McCook, who is a tall blond actress, while Ephraim is brunette. The recasting was controversial among fans, especially after Last Man Standing debuted on Fox in late September.

“It’s a very different casting from the original Molly,” Travis told Country Living this week. “And it’s an interesting counterpoint. But we replaced the character of Kristin after the first season and audiences have grown to accept her.”

Travis was referring to the recasting of on-screen daughter Kristin between seasons one and two. Alexandra Krosney originally played the oldest Baxter daughter, but was replaced by Amanda Fuller. The show also welcomed Jet Jurgensmeyer as the new child actor playing Kristin’s son Boyd in season seven.

The show also originally featured Nick Jonas as Boyd’s father Ryan in season one. When the character’s role was expanded, Jordan Masterson stepped in.

Travis, who plays Baxter matriarch Vanessa, said there is no hard feelings between the remaining cast and Ephraim.

“Molly Ephraim decided not to return to the show, and we miss her and of course wish her well. But the characters remain the same and the family remains the same,” Travis said. “So hopefully audiences will be welcoming and not see the change as too jarring and a turn off.”

Travis went on to praise McCook’s performance, calling her “wonderful.”

Tim Allen, who stars as Baxter patriarch Mike, previously told Parade they decided it would be too difficult to cast an actress who looked just like Ephraim.

“It’s a daunting task to replace characters that we love and adore. I come from the acting side of it: I’ve been replaced. It’s very difficult for the actor part of me,” Allen said in September. “Mandy [Ephraim] is a tough one to doppelgänger, so where we headed is not to doppelgänger. The new Mandy will not look like her because that’s trying too hard.”

Despite the controversy, Last Man Standing continues to be a big draw for viewers. This week’s episode earned 6 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating, making it the top-rated show of the night.

After Ephraim left Last Man Standing, she starred in the first season of IFC’s Brockmire with Hank Azaria, and had recurring parts in AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire and Hulu’s Casual. She also stars in Jason Reitman’s new biopic The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman as 1988 presidential candidate Gary Hart.

Ephraim has not commented on Last Man Standing since leaving. She recently left Twitter behind, but is still using Instagram.

New episodes of Last Man Standing air Fridays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC