‘Last Man Standing’: Every Pop Culture, Political Reference in Season 7 Premiere

Last Man Standing officially debuted its highly anticipated seventh season on its new home Fox, more than a year after it was shockingly canceled by ABC.

With the return of the Baxter family came some interesting changes — including a new Mandy, Eve’s new recurring status and a new Boyd — but at its core the series is back with all its family drama, political debating and fan-favorite heart.

Along with Mike Baxter’s signature rants, and more than one reference to the current state of politics in the U.S., take a look at all of the references the sitcom made during its revival premiere episode.

ABC Cancellation

From its opening scene, Last Man Standing wasted no time throwing shade at its former home, ABC, with some obvious foreshadowing.

Kyle and Vanessa are hanging out in the living room when Kyle complains that he is trying to DVR his favorite show but can’t find it. Vanessa suggests that the show could be canceled, since the TV industry can be a “heartless bastard.” Mike contributes by adding that whoever made the choice to cancel the show were “a bunch of idiots” and suggests that he looks for the show on another network.

When they find it in a new channel, they muse about how much better it looks on its new home, while also giving a nod to the series’ loyal fans for making it happen.

Current Political Climate

Along with welcoming back the Baxters to television, the show addressed how the election of Donald Trump, and the current divisive nature of politics in the country has affected the beloved TV family.

From debates about whether or not things really are that much different in 2018, to some family members feeling helpless to make a difference, Last Man Standing came to a solution by reminding families everywhere to communicate with one another rather than turn a blind eye to other opinions.

Barack Obama

Mike goes to Kristen and Ryan’s home to pick up Boyd and check on his son-in-law, who seems to have not left the couch — and CNN — since President Donald Trump’s election, when he digs on former President Obama’s administration.

“I mean how is it that one person can make such a mess?” Ryan asks in disbelief referring to Trump.

“Well, a lot of people didn’t like the last eight years,” Mike responds. When Ryan responds saying that at least Obama was “a good guy,” Mike rebuffs his argument joking about Obama’s looks.

When Ryan asks if he’s making fun of him, Mike tells him he is and assures him that politics are cyclical, and he should focus on taking care of his family rather than worrying about things out of his control.

UC Berkeley

After Eve and Mandy get into a heated argument about politics, including Trump’s election and the Electoral College, Mike gets in on the fight when Vanessa comes down the stairs and blows a whistle.

She tells her family that all political talk is banned until the end of Eve’s visit, which Mike responds to by referencing the controversy regarding the California institutions controversial decisions to cancel conservative speaker events on campus following massive protests.

“What happened to Free Speech? When did we turn into UC Berkeley?” He asked before walking away.

Social Media Politics

As the family political arguments intensify, Mandy shocks her younger, more conservative sister Eve when she spews facts about the election as Eve comments on Ryan’s decision to maybe leave the country.

When Eve asks how Mandy has become so knowledgeable, Mandy admits that now her social media is filled with talks of politics, Twitter, Instagram and even more obscure platforms.

Vietnam, Civil Rights Movement

Frustrated by his family’s arguments over politics, Mike turns to his friends Chuck and Ed.

Chuck reminds Mike that political discord is not just a Baxter issue, as everyone in America is feeling uneasy about what is going on, and then Ed tries to remember a time when everyone in America was on the same page.

“Yeah, like in the Vietnam war,” Mike jokes. Ed also remembers the McCarthy hearings in the 50s.

“Gee, sounds like you guys had it rough,” Chuck says. “Fortunately for me Civil Rights Movement? Cake walk.” Then all three men agree that Americans live for conflict.

Moving to Canada

Before Nov. 6, 2016 many celebrities and social media users said that if President Trump would get elected they would relocate to Canada. After it happened not many people came through with their pledge, but the reference was a bit more realistic on Last Man Standing.

Feeling hopeless, Ryan decides he wants to move his family to Canada to give Boyd a better life. When Mike says he’s not serious about it, Vanessa reminds him that he is Canadian. At the end of the episode, however, Mike manages to talk him down and convince him to apply to become a U.S. citizen so he can vote in the next election.

Kanye West

As part of his first Outdoor Man video message of the season, Mike references Kanye West when talking about things conservatives and liberals have debated on in the part — making fun of West’s comments earlier this year praising Trump.

“He’s yours, he’s ours, he’s yours… seriously, we don’t want him,” he jokes before encourages people to have conversations about their disagreements.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.